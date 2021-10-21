Helen C. Neumann
Sept. 19, 1924 - Oct. 10, 2021
Helen C. Neumann, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2021. Helen was born on September 19, 1924, in Waukesha, to Paul and Martha Smith.
Helen is survived by her children, Kathleen Meyer of Watertown and Barry (Susan) Neumann of Sheboygan Falls; grandchildren, Guthrie (partner Christy) of Milwaukee and Maggie Neumann (partner Mike) of Sheboygan; along with many other relatives and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter A. Neumann (2006), and siblings, Lucille Laabs, Ruth Eckert, Rosemary Popp, Pat Smith, Bob Smith, Rita Sjoberg and Judy Smith.
Summarizing Helen’s life: Young Oconomowoc farm girl, family displaced during Depression Era, St. Jerome’s and public schooling, OHS prom queen with Walter in 1943, worker in support of 1940s U.S. troops as a riveter during World War II, married Walter in 1953, loving and trusting parent, decades working full time for Mirro Aluminum Co, gardener, cook and canner of delicious food, adoring and generous grandparent, witty and smiling until recent days.
Helen’s advise for a long life is to find laughter in as much as possible.
Thank you to all in-home caregivers, neighbors and friends that made the last of Helen’s many years with Kathleen and Carl as safe and comfortable as possible. Special thanks to Helen’s niece, Joan (Laabs) Evans, for her dependable support and friendship.
We both thank all our relatives for giving our mother a wonderful Celebration of Life while living on her 95th. Therefore, no formal gathering is planned at this time.
To those that knew and loved her, she was our queen until the end.
Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you. Isaiah 46:4
