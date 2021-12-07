Helen Eggert
Oct. 10, 1931 - Dec. 1, 2021
Helen Eggert found peace December 1, 2021, at the age of 91. Helen was born October 10, 1931 in Norway, Michigan, to Guglielmo and Mary DalMoro. Her brother, Arthur DalMoro, and sister, Rita Dies, preceded her in death.
She was married to Kenneth for 52 years until his death in 2013. She was a longtime office employee of A.O. Smith. She was dearly loved by her daughter Kathleen (Fred) Glaser, and grandchildren Jessica Glaser and Anthony (Lucy) Glaser, and great-grandchildren Gianna Melton and Lydia and Anni Glaser. She was so very proud of them all.
Helen was always cheerful, affectionate, known for her lively spirit, sense of humor, kindness, and generosity. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, neighbors and many friends, especially Andrea. A lady of strong faith, we wish her comfort and peace. There will be a memorial visitation Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church (N35-W23360 Capitol Drive) from 3:30 p.m. until time of a memorial Mass at 5 p.m.
