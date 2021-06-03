Helen L. Heim
Nov. 2, 1935 - May 30, 2021
Helen L. Heim was born to eternal life on May 30, 2021, at age 85.
She is survived by her son Fred (Carol) Heim; grandchildren Madeline and Annaliese Heim; and brother-in-law Reginald (Cheryl Myhrvold) Heim. She is further survived by nieces Sue (Tim) Mueller and Sandra (David) Seelow; nephews Allen Heim, Kevin (Holly) Heim and Eric (Kathy) Heim; and many great nieces, nephews and Wendy Ferris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, William Hoof and Lorraine (Harshbarger) Lierman; her daughter Heidi Ferris; and her son-in-law Bruce Ferris.
Helen was a graduate of Watertown High School and worked for the Bell Telephone Company following her graduation. She married her high school sweetheart, Fred, in 1957, and enjoyed her role as wife and mother as his military service and career took them to posts around the country and eventually to Fond Du Lac. From 1968 until her retirement, she and Fred owned and operated Heim Cheese Company, Inc. of Lowell. She enjoyed her retirement years in Oconomowoc and at her lake home on Sevenmile Lake in northern Wisconsin. In 2012, she became a resident of the Shorehaven senior living community.
Special thanks to all the wonderful, caring staff members at Shorehaven Tower and Shorehaven Health & Rehab for their friendship, love and care for Helen through the later years of her life.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. June 7 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
To honor Helen’s life long love of music, memorials can be made to the Knightwind Ensemble, the Menomonee Falls Symphony Orchestra, or the Oconomowoc American Legion Band.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.