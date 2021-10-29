WAUKESHA
Helen M. Norcia (nee Mudgett)
May 30, 1931 - Oct. 23, 2021
Helen M. Norcia (nee Mudgett) of Waukesha passed away on October 23, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born on May 30, 1931, in the town of Ottawa, the daughter of John and Lydia Mudgett. On November 14, 1953, she married Anthony J. Norcia Sr. Helen worked as a cook for the Waukesha Public School District for over 30 years.
Having married an Italian, she quickly learned that cuisine as well, and excelled at it. She loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. Helen's passion was traveling and meeting new people. They took cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. She especially loved Jamaica, having traveled there often. Helen, also, enjoyed playing bingo and was known to be extremely lucky. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. Most of all, Helen treasured her family.
Helen will be sadly missed by her two sons, Mike (Julie) Norcia of Verona and Tony Norcia Jr. of LaValle; daughter Michelle (Steve) Hafemeister of Omro; and three grandchildren, Rachel Norcia, Christina (Craig) Putney and Samuel Norcia. Helen is survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a daughter, Cynthia.
Helen's family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro for their kindness and for taking such great care of Helen. Also, a big thanks to Heartland Hospice for their professionalism and compassion.
Private services will be held with a burial at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Waukesha.
