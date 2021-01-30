Helen M. Wege
Helen “Grams” Wege was born to eternal life to join her husband and her son on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, with family by her side.
She is survived by her son Steven (the late Lynn) Wege; her daughter Christine (Richard) Daley; her grandchildren Nicole (Bob) Smith and Jennifer (Brad) Lemke; her great grandchildren Oliver Smith, Noelle Seamandel and Nolan Seamandel; her sisters Lorraine and Loretta; and her brother Milo. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Bruce; her husband, Gordon; and her brothers Russell, Nathan and Robert.
Helen used to work as a waitress at the Red Circle Inn, the Golden Mast and Schwefel’s, and she volunteered at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital as a transport aid. She was a member of the Hartland American Legion Auxiliary Post 294. She loved cooking and baking (well known for her black forest torte cake), sewing, gardening, bowling and fishing. She was an avid Packers fan. She loved to play women’s slow pitch softball and also sponsored a little league team called the Okauchee Orioles — in memory of her son Bruce.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 5, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. The following day, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oconomowoc VFW Post #2260 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.