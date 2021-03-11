WAUKESHA
Helena ‘Lea’ H. Russ
April 24, 1928 - March 8, 2021
Helena “Lea” H. Russ, age 92, of Waukesha, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice, with her family by her side. She was born April 24, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., to William and Mae Cavanagh.
She is survived by her children, Debra Green, Doreen Harris, Daniel Russ and David (Jenny) Russ; her grandchildren, Joshua (Alisha) Harris, Danielle (Craig Bartosiak) Harris, Rhonda Green, Robert Green and Beth Green; great-grandchildren, Gavin Harris, Brooklyn Harris, Isis Green and Adelynn Bartosiak; as well as in-laws, Kenneth Olander, Michael (Susan) Olander, William Olander and Thomas (Angel) Olander.
Lea was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Denise Schilling; son, Dennis Russ; granddaughter, Samantha Schilling; and son-in-law, Robert Green.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, WI 53118, with Father Dan Volkert presiding. A visitation will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12. Private family burial will follow Mass at St. Bruno’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Donations to St. Bruno’s Catholic Church, Dousman, would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.