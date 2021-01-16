WAUKESHA
Henry Burton Winchell
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our father and hero, Henry Burton Winchell, on December 19, 2020. “Burt” was born in 1926 to Martha and Henry Winchell and was the last survivor of their eight children. His siblings were Cy (Marge) Winchell, Eva (Art) Vehlow, Betty (Harry) Letts, Florence (Lloyd) Williams, Ester (Hank) Bruce, Ken (Audrey) Winchell, and Jeanette and (Harvey) Buth.
Burt grew up in Waukesha and entered the Army in 1944 after his graduation from Waukesha High School. Because WWII was in its final stages, he was sent to the Philippines where he trained for the invasion of Japan. After Japan surrendered he was sent to Korea and he completed his tour of duty in 1946.
Upon his return to the states, he married Elaine Clark, and they celebrated 64 together before her death in 2011. They had two children, Terry (Nyla) Winchell and Wendy Winchell-Lynch.
Burt retired from the USPS after 30 years of service as a supervisor in both Waukesha and New Berlin. He continued to work for 30 more years, retiring for good at the age of 83, but he didn’t slow down. Burt and Elaine traveled, played euchre, and spoiled the grandkids. After Elaine passed, he met his special friend, Carol May, and they had many adventures together. Burt stayed active throughout his life, he exercised regularly, bowled, golfed, played bocce ball, loved to dance and enjoyed fish fries. He was a loyal Brewers, Bucks, Packers and Badgers fan who enjoyed talking sports with everyone. He was a avid gardener who shared his produce with friends, family, and the local food pantry. Burt was also a vital member of our family trivia team. He specialized in pre-1950 history and helped win several dollars over the course many years
The Elks Club was a very important part of his life in which he was a proud member for many years. In 2011 he went on the Honor Flight to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. He participated in other activities honoring veterans throughout his life.
Burt was a proud patriot who, like many others of his generation, sacrificed much of his youth and many opportunities in service to his country. He did so without complaint or bitterness. Burt also felt giving back to his community was important and spent many hours in volunteer work.
In addition to his children, he is survived by four grandchildren, Breanne (Keith) Rush, Daniel Lynch, Dustin (Delora) Winchell and Dale (Kelli) Winchell; cousin, Bob Winchell; and many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and many “special”friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the coming months, when it is safe for all.
Memorials are suggested to Waukesha Elks Lodge #400, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53186, or to a charity of your choice.
Enjoy the time you are given and make a difference. Burt was a good father and a good man. He will be missed.
