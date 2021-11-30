Henry ‘Hank’ B. Pynakker
Jan. 20, 1940 - Nov. 26, 2021
Henry “Hank” B. Pynakker, age 81, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born on January 20, 1940, to Charles and Dorothy (Stephan) Pynakker in Dousman.
Hank is survived by his wife of 46 years, Christa (nee Krilovich); his daughter, Tatum (John) Hain; grandchildren, Sawyer, Kasten, Finn, Foster and Connor; his siblings, David (Darlene) Pynakker and Dennis (Mary) Pynakker; his nephews, Joe and Jeff Sereno, John and Blayne Pynakker; his niece, Brandi Mangus; and numerous great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce; bonus son, Charles Foster; nephew, Kenny Sereno; and Uncle Tom and Cynthia Griffith.
Hank was a proud member of the following Masonic groups: Dousman Lodge #315, the Glenn L. Humphrey Lodge #364, Lake Country Freemasons Lodge #42, Silas H. Shepherd Lodge #1843, and Jefferson County Lodge #9, Scottish Right for 39 years, Milwaukee Tripoli Shriner, Eastern Star in Dousman, and Knights Templar of Waukesha.
Hank was an avid traveler; he traveled the world and visited all 50 states. He loved to spend his weekends at River Bend Resort, and loved his ‘58 Cadillac. Hank was the life of the party, a joke teller, and always had a limerick or two. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be made in Henry’s name to Dousman Masonic Lodge #315 or St. Bruno’s Catholic School in Dousman.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.