WAUKESHA
Herbert Frank Geiger
Oct. 10, 1930 — May 2, 2021
Herbert (Herb) Geiger, 90, of Waukesha, went to be with his Lord on May 2, 2021. He was born on a farm in Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada on October 10, 1930 to Frank and Marie Geiger.
In his early 20s, Herb enlisted in the Navy here in the States. On weekend leave from training at the Great Lakes Naval Base, this handsome sailor met a lovely young woman, Delores, on the dance floor of the Milwaukee Eagle's Dance Club. After serving in the Korean War, Herb returned to marry Delores and together they began a family in the Milwaukee area. Herb worked his entire career as a machinist for Briggs and Stratton. His hobbies included socializing over a cribbage board, on a golf course and at a bowling alley. Herb was especially proficient on a billiards table, earning the title of Milwaukee 8-ball champion six times. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as an officer for the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. As a Boy Scout leader, Herb invested 10 years teaching his sons and dozens of local youth to enjoy and respect nature. Herb and Delores were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
Herb was a dedicated husband to Delores for 65 years and they will now be reunited after her passing last December.
He is survived by their two sons, Gene (Barb) Geiger and Bruce Geiger. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Nicholas (Sonia Berezovsky) Geiger, Andrew (Laura Burmester) Geiger, Cassandra (Adam) Pewitt, Eric Banks, Adam Geiger and Allison Geiger. In addition, he leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Leah Berezovsky, Leah Geiger and Ellie Pewitt, as well as brother John (Diane) Geiger of Texas, sister Hilda Hacket of Saskatchewan and numerous nieces and nephews.
A joint memorial service for Herb and Delores will be held on Tuesday, June 1, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. The service will be limited to 50 in-person and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/welcome2stmarks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight at www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/.
