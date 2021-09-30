LAKE HAVASU, Ariz.
Howard Arthur Baker
Oct. 23, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2021
Howard Arthur Baker passed away at his home Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Howard was born Oct. 23, 1955, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
He graduated from Oconomowc Senior High School in 1974.
Son of James and Lois Baker Oconomowoc (deceased).
Howard had three sons, Jason, Lee and Dustin and spouses, who reside in the Phoenix, Ariz., area, along with four grandchildren.
Further survived by sister Sue Fuller, brothers Steve (Terri), Curt (Denise), Bill (Judy), Paul (Lisa), as well as many relatives and friends.
Predeceased by brothers Phil and George.
One of Howard's rewarding accomplishments was coaching all three sons in baseball for 17 years, in which the team was number one many times!
Memorial tribute to be held at Lake Havasu City.
Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 2225 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403, is serving the family.