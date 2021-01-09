WAUKESHA
Howard ‘Howie’ W. Christenson
August 4, 1943 — Jan. 3, 2021
Howard “Howie” W. Christenson of Waukesha passed away on January 3, 2021, with his loving wife and grandchildren by his side at the age of 77. Howie was born on August 4, 1943, the son of Albert and Ethel Christenson. He was raised by his grandparents, Henry and Lela Moore, on their farm near North Prairie. Howie was a truck driver for most of his working career. He was a member of the local Teamster’s Union and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Howie enjoyed fixing small motors in his garage workshop, bowling, and spending time with his family.
Howie will be deeply missed by his wife of 44 years, Janet; grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Megan and Jaime; and great-grandchildren, Camila, Alonzo and Baby Boy due in late May. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Howie was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; daughters, Lisa and Holly; twin brother, Harold; and other relatives.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. The Rev. Steve Bogie will be officiating.
Donations in Howie’s memory can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call (262) 542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.