MUKWONAGO
Ilene D. Zingsheim
Aug. 31, 1944 - Jan. 9, 2021
Ilene D. Zingsheim (nee Kainz) of Mukwonago passed away surrounded by her family on January 9, 2021, at the age of 76.
Ilene is the beloved mother of Denise Taylor and Tammy Taylor, and proud and loving grandma of Sophia, Will and Lauren Bonifas of Milwaukee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Esther Kainz; her husband of 20 years, Donald Zingsheim; and her beloved granddaughter, Veronica.
Further survived by other relatives and friends.
There will be no funeral services.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.