WATERTOWN
Irene L. Willing
Feb. 14, 1937 - Feb. 27, 2021
Irene L. Willing, 84, of Watertown, formerly of Ixonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in Watertown.
Irene Linda Ruehlow was born on February 14, 1937, to Ortwin and Verona (Knuth) Ruehlow in Emmet Township. She attended grade school in Lebanon and graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. On October 16, 1955, she married Norbert R. Willing at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2015. Irene was employed at Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc for 25 years and Jefferson County Head Start-Watertown campus as a cook for eight years.
She is remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the birthday cakes she decorated for them and the support her and Grandpa gave them in the activities they were involved in. Irene was a 4-H leader with the Ixonia Victory 4-H club, she was also involved with the Ixonia Twilight Homemakers, Ixonia Fireman’s Auxiliary, Ixonia Senior Citizens and Ixonia Lions.
Irene is survived by her three daughters, Nancy (Dale) Zastrow, Lisa (Glenn) Nagel and Karen (Bill) Devlin; grandchildren Michelle (Joshua) Wegner, Matthew (Elissa) Zastrow, Melissa (Jim) Thoma, Bethany (Andy) Babinec, Kimberley Nagel, Nathan (Lyndsey) Nagel, DJ (Sammy) Devlin and Jason (Madi) Devlin; nine great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Brooklyn Wegner, Britin, Braeden Zastrow, Brett, Hailey Thoma, and Elliana, Josiah and Jackson Babinec; her sisters Elaine Langholff, Marion Maas and Marcella Pfeifer; sister-in-law Ethel Willing; brother-in-law Melvin Klug; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by Norbert; her parents; parents-in-law, Robert and Marie Willing; sister and brother-in-law Viola (Don) Key; brother and sister-in-law Ortwin (LouAnn) Ruehlow; brothers-in-law Lester Langholff, Curtis Maas, Marvin Pfeifer and Elden Willing; sister-in-law Delores Klug; and nephew Douglas Key.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, with the Rev. Brett Brauer and the Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home today, March 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. For your safety and ours, please where a mask Ñ we will know you by your voice and kind words.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice staff for their support through this, especially, Matthew, Kendall, Jill, Taylor and Megan. “You truly are Angels on Earth,” Pastors Brauer and Yahnke from Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church for their numerous visits. Thank you to her family and her friends, especially: Barb, Pegi, Jean, Shirley, Deloris, Bonnie and Gladys for their visits, calls and flowers. We appreciate all the love and support from everyone the past several months.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. The service will air on Trinity Watertown WI YouTube link/videos a few days after the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.