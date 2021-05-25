Iris L. Phillips
Feb. 24, 1931 - May 22, 2021
Iris L. Phillips (nee Bechtel) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin G. Phillips for 55 years.
Loving mother of Tom, Jackie (Peter) Redel, the late Debbie Franklin, Suzie (the late Ed) Martin and Donna (David) Dehart. Proud grandma of Matthew, Gabriel, the late Rachel, Kristen, Brenna, Brad and Emily. Great-grandma of Ryder, Dylan and Eli. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Iris had a great life!
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 28 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery, Pewaukee Road (Highway 164) and Busse Road, Pewaukee. Please meet directly at the cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.