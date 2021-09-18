MUKWONAGO
Irmgard M. ‘Irma’ Kennedy-Jahn
Sept. 20, 1931 - Sept. 15, 2021
Irmgard M. “Irma” Kennedy-Jahn of Mukwonago passed away peacefully September 15, 2021, at the age of 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Kennedy, and her second husband, Donald Jahn.
Loving mother of Bonnie (Charles Osthelder) Kennedy and Michael (Karen) Kennedy. Proud and loving grandma of Anna (Mark) Milner, the late Robert Tlachac and Steven Kennedy. Great-grandma of Malachi Berger, Azriel Milner and Ezekiel Milner. Beloved sister of Nancy Crupi. Further survived by Don’s children: Sandy, Ann, the late Fred and Chris, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Monday September 20, at St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 Veteran’s Way, Mukwonago, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial following at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the 3 Pillars Staff Appreciation Fund, in Irma's name, deeply appreciated.
Irma’s family is very grateful for the excellent care she received at 3 Pillars.
After raising her family, Irma was a cashier at Pick ‘n Save and a waitress at Big Boy. At home, she kept her yard with lovely flowers and spaces for local birds and other small animals. Over the years her dogs were a source of comfort and joy. She enjoyed watching the wildlife on Phantom Lake with her wind chimes floating on the lake breeze in the background. Irma enjoyed road trips to northern Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada visiting waterfalls and watching the wildlife in wooded areas. Irma blessed her family and friends with love and care; they were the meaning of life.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.