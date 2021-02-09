MUSKEGO
Jacamino Pompilio Peroceschi
Oct. 16, 1929 - Feb. 6, 2021
Jacamino Pompilio Peroceschi passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on February 6, 2021, at age 91.
Lovingly survived by his wife, Janet. Beloved father of Jack Jr. (Maryann) Peroceschi, the late James (Annette) Peroceschi and Joe (Cindy) Peroceschi. Proud grandpa of Jim Jr. Peroceschi, Jacob (Jessica) Peroceschi, Dena (Brian) Peroceschi Sprain, Abbey (Nick) Hirsch, Amber (Brian) DelGrosso and Ashley Peroceschi. Great-grandpa of Eva Peroceschi, Chance Sprain, Izzy Peroceschi and Grace Peroceschi. Dear son-in-law of Norma (the late Anthony) Engman. Dear brother of Cookie (Rick) Mather. Brother-in-law to Darryl (Char) Engman, Loreli (Larry) Woodcoch and Arlyn (Bonnie) Engman. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pompillio and Mary Peroceschi, and by his siblings Art, Bob and Darlene (Chuck).
Jack was a talented crane operator and retired from Operating Engineer Local #139. He also worked was a recording secretary for the union. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, gambling and hunting.
A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2021. Please check the funeral home website for information as we get closer to summer. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at ProHealth Home Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Jack.
