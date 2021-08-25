WAUKESHA
Jack Arthur Peterson, M.D.
June 19, 1925 — Aug. 17, 2021
Jack Arthur Peterson, M.D., of Waukesha, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the age of 96. Jack died peacefully at his Avalon Square Apartment with his wife, Kathryn, nearby. A fond lover of music and travel, he will be remembered as an optimistic and charismatic man who cared deeply for his family.
The youngest of four sons, Jack was born in 1925 in Minot, North Dakota, to Christian Frederick Peterson and Lydia Julia Emilia Megow. He graduated high school from Princeton, Wisconsin. At age 17, he enlisted in the Naval Air Corps, where he served for three years during World War II in communications. Jack studied pre-med at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, and went on to attend medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He spent his first years as a physician in general practice in Waupun, and went on to do OB-GYN residencies in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Houston, Texas. Jack then moved to Waukesha and practiced medicine from 1963 to 1993, during which time he delivered over 7,000 babies.
In 1950, Jack married Sue Frances Cochran, and they raised five children. In their 27 years of marriage, Jack and Sue shared their passions for travel, music, education, and the importance of family and community with their children.
Jack married Kathryn Peterson in 1987. Following his retirement, Jack and Kathryn enjoyed worldwide traveling. Jack was a motivational speaker with Norwegian Cruise lines, where he routinely lectured on women's health issues and preventive medicine. They both enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and ended most days indulging in a glass of wine. For years, they wintered in Florida and summered in Wisconsin. When home in Waukesha, Jack loved fishing and skiing with his grandchildren.
Music was an integral part of Jack's life from early on, as he participated in church choirs and barbershop groups. He continued to enjoy and participate in musical activities into his retirement and was an active member of the Brookfield Highlands Ambassadors of Harmony Barbershop group. He continued singing up until the COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs. Jack was also passionate about helping hospitalized patients understand their medical choices and options and in retirement served as a volunteer ambassador and patient advocate at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Erling, Neal, and Curtis Peterson; son-in-law Michael Hansen; and grandchild Christian Hansen.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Peterson; his children, Julie Hansen, Christian Peterson and Jennifer Wendt (husband Peter Wendt), Daniel Peterson (wife Josie) and Robert Peterson (wife Jewel Market); step-children Scott Shabaz and Jeffrey Shabaz (wife Adrian); his grandchildren, Nigel Hansen (wife Becky), Geoffrey Wendt, Theodore Wendt (wife Kellie), Julia Wendt, Shayne Peterson (wife Crystal), Jeffrey Carlson (wife Megan) and Melanie Austin (husband Joel); and 14 great- grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held for family in the coming year. People wishing to honor Jack's memory can leave condolences at www.cremationsocietyofwaukesha.com. Memorial gifts can be directed to the Avalon Square Foundation at 222 Park Place, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.