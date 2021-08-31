WAUKESHA
Jack G. ‘HiJack’ Hanson Jr.
Oct. 9, 1954 - Aug. 28, 2021
Jack G. “HiJack” Hanson, Jr., of Waukesha, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home at the age of 66. He was born on October 9, 1954, in Waukesha, the son of Jack and Shirley (nee Schickowski) Hanson Sr.
He was a 1973 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On April 16, 1982, he married the former Debra “Debbie” Krueger in Waukesha. He had worked for Envirex and Didenko Welding before becoming self employed as a welder/fabricator, retiring in 2003. Jack loved auto racing and built his own race car. He was currently building an airplane and getting his pilot’s license. He was a member of the EAA, was an avid hunter and enjoyed camping.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Debbie, of Waukesha, along with his brothers Michael Hanson of Waukesha and David (Janet) Hanson of Eagle. Dear brother-in-law of Terry (Cheryl) Krueger of Waukesha, Mary (Randy) Kramm of Mosinee, Sandra (David) Lybek of Dousman, Thomas (Colleen) Krueger of Aztalan and Barbara (Robert) Krueger of Waukesha. Loving uncle of Michael Hanson Jr., Matthew (Lisa) Hanson, Max Hanson, Andrea Hanson, Angie Hanson, Sarah (Peter) Vodak, Marisa Krueger, Alyssa Krueger, Ashley Krueger and Amanda Parks and great-uncle to Sadie, Emily, Leo, Victoria, Sophia, Jelani, Kinsley, Brooklyn and Eva.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private family graveside services at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.