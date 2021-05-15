WEST BEND
Jack P. Akers
Aug. 21, 1940 — April 28, 2021
Jack P. Akers, formerly of Waukesha, was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., on August 21, 1940, and passed away in West Bend on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 80.
He was the loving father of Candace Akers, Leslie (Nick) Rich, John (Trisha) Akers and Michelle Akers. Jack is also loved and will be missed by 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was the former husband of Sandra Morgan.
Jack was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
Committal services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove.
Jack will be missed for his humor and special nicknames for everyone!
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.