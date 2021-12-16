Jacob ‘Jake’ Peters
June 2, 1983 - Dec. 12, 2021
Jacob “Jake” Peters, age 38, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on December 12, 2021. Jake was born in Green Bay on June 2, 1983, to Tom and Jody (nee Wiesner) Peters.
Jake is survived by the love of his life, Jaclyn; his two beautiful daughters, Grace and Megan; his parents, Tom and Jody; brother, Wade (Charissa) Peters; nephew, Jack; niece, Ally; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chuck and Sue Witthuhn; sister-in-law, Jill (RC Froistad; sons, Cole and Ty) Witthuhn; along with other family and too many special friends to mention.
Jake loved being active. He enjoyed running and tearing up the golf course. He especially loved playing soccer, volleyball, and tennis with his two girls. Those were the moments he cherished the most. Jake was a huge Wisconsin sports fan; Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers.
He enjoyed his trips with his buddies to Las Vegas and boating on Lac La Belle with his friends and family. Oconomowoc was their home and they loved everything it had to offer and all the friends they met along the way. Jake was an authentic, unique and genuine person. He knew how to light up a room and make people laugh. He was quick witted with a good joke, always on point with a Lizzo or Rapper’s Delight rendition, and knew all the quotes from a good movie. He was there whenever anyone needed help.
Jake and his family loved their trips to Florida, visiting his parents and going to Disney World.
Above all, Jake LOVED his family. His wife and his two girls meant everything to him, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do to provide for them. His love for his family will never be forgotten.
A special thank you to the compassionate care team members at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, especially Kay, Stephanie, Dr. Strong, Dr. Cohen, Dr. Bodager and chaplain Michelle Scherer.
A visitation will take place today, December 16, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service to follow.
Raise a cold Miller Lite in memory of Jake. Always loved never forgotten.
