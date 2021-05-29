MUKWONAGO
James A. ‘Jim’ McCarthy
May 6, 1930 — May 22, 2021
James A. “Jim” McCarthy of Mukwonago passed away on May 22, 2021, at the age of 91.
Jim was born May 6, 1930, in the city of West Bend, to Thomas and Eva (nee Greenheck) McCarthy. He spent his early years in Newburg until moving to Mukwonago in 1939. Since the age of 12, after his father’s death, he was engaged in running the family farm until he joined the U.S. Army in 1955. Jim was stationed in Okinawa until 1957. Upon being discharged from the Army, Jim met his future wife, Marilyn, at Muskego Beach Ballroom in January 1958. On November 8, 1958, he married Marilyn Strelecki in Waukesha. In 1960 they bought a farm in Mukwonago, which has been farmed ever since. Prior to farming full time he held various positions including construction foreman working on various churches, schools and the hospital in the greater Waukesha area and field technician for American Breeders Service. He was also a seed dealer for Dekalb & Hughes seed companies.
Jim was an active member of the farming community and served on the Waukesha County Farm Bureau Board and as president of the Agri Business Club. He was also involved in Phantom Clover 4-H as a leathercraft instructor. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago during his lifetime serving as an usher for weekly Masses, member of the school board and member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Proud of his service in the U.S. Army, Jim was a founding sponsor of the National Army Museum in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
Jim loved striking a conversation with anyone he met. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, a dog lover and an ice cream lover. He loved farming: the work and the lifestyle. Even in “retirement” he farmed vicariously through his sons. Jim taught our family the value of hard work, persistence and community involvement. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim was able to celebrate his 91st birthday with family and go for one last tractor ride within a few weeks before he passed.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; his five children, Kathleen (John) Schullek, Rosanne (Paul) Jezior, Lori (Thomas Jr.) Thomas, Robert (Nikki) McCarthy and Kevin (Anne) McCarthy; grandchildren, Eric Schullek, Melissa (Forrest) Mizerik, Maranda, Mya and Makaya McCarthy, Kelly (Mark) Dettlo, Kevin (Jackie) Jezior and Patrick (Julie) Lohman; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Cameron, Patrick, Alex, Mary Grace and Garrett. He is also survived by brother Paul (Shirley) McCarthy and his sisters-in-law Liz McCarthy and Julie (Ron) Boverie, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eva; his brother John; seven half brothers; and grandson Bryan Jezior.
A special thank you to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, for the attentive and compassionate care they gave Jim in his final days.
Visitation on Friday, June 4, at St. James Catholic Church, 830 Veteran's Way, Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial at St Peter's Cemetery in East Troy will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim’s name to St. James Catholic Church, Mukwonago, the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the American Heart Association are deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.