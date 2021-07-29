WATERTOWN
James Alfred Hoerth
March 6, 1949 - July 26, 2021
James Alfred Hoerth, age 72, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. James was born on March 6, 1949, to Dorothy and Alfred Hoerth in Milwaukee.
James attended many schools in Wisconsin and Arizona while growing up. He graduated from Whitnall High School in Hales Corners and joined the Marine Corps Reserves. On October 19, 1968 he married the love of his life, Rena Baumgartner. They shared 52 years of marriage together. James became a journeyman tool and die maker and spent the majority of his career at Norquist Tool & Die in Oconomowoc.
James was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and hiking. He had many hobbies including woodworking, collecting old cameras, photography, leather craft, painting, antiquing and tumbling stones. He was an avid non-fiction reader, with his nose in a magazine, how-to manual, or books on topics that interested him. He did almost all of the remodeling work on his home, often with the help of those books he read or home improvement shows he watched on PBS. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching TV, going to The Fireside and listening to music.
James had a strong desire to learn and explore. He loved to travel and took his family on many vacations over the years. He loved his family, instilling in Joelyne a love for reading and helping others, while giving Beth a love for learning how things work, traveling the world and helped guide her toward her career. He was proud of his daughters and taught them independence.
James is survived by his wife, Rena Hoerth; children, Joelyne Hoerth and Beth Bruss; son-in-law Charles Bruss; two sisters Donna Levkin and Janet Nelson; and his brother Ronald Hoerth. He is further survived by nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Memorials to Feeding America in James’ honor would be appreciated
A memorial service for James will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Timothy Mueller presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family.