James C. ‘Jim’ Mundschau
Jim died on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Union Grove Veterans facility at the age of 89. He is survived by his dear wife, Roberta, of 59 years, was a loving father to his daughter, Laura Kasman (husband Alex), sons Joseph, Peter, Robert (wife Rachel) and Mark. He has six amazing grandchildren: Amanda Kasman, Jonathan Mundschau, Lucy Mundschau, Vivian Mundschau, Maggy Mundschau and Charlotte Mundschau. Jim has a younger brother, Marvin, of Waukesha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Emmy, and a brother, Donald. Jim was a graduate of Waukesha High School and served his country with the U.S. Army in Korea, arriving there shortly before the Peace Talks began. Jim qualified as an “Oldtimer” at Waukesha Motor Company with 22 years of service. He spent the next 20 years of his working life employed as a product designer at Envirex until his retirement.
Jim was a devoted Packers fan and also followed the Brewers, UW football and Marquette basketball. But actually, he watched any football, college or professional, and many other sports on TV.
After retirement he belonged to St. Mary’s Social Club where he enjoyed Sheepshead. He spent several years doing Aquasize through WPRF at Carroll University’s pool. He ushered for many years at St. Mary Church and for a while at the Waukesha Civic Theatre. Another service area for Jim was the St. Mary’s St. Vincent de Paul Society and the St. Mary’s Food Pantry, making deliveries.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Monday, November 22, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (corner of highways J and JJ, 4 blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Old St. Bruno’s Cemetery in Dousman. There will be a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim’s honor to Katy’s Kloset, 404 Wilmont Dr., Waukesha, WI 53189 or Waukesha Food Pantry, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
