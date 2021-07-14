BROWNSVILLE
James C. ‘Jim’ Townsend
Aug. 20, 1945 - Dec. 13, 2020
James C. “Jim” Townsend, age 75 years, of Brownsville, found peace on December 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on August 20, 1945, in Ladysmith to Clarence and Dorothy Townsend (Hennings). He was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kathy” Berndt on May 13, 1967, at Congregational Church in Hartland.
Jim graduated from Mundelein (IL) High School in 1963. He served in the United States Army National Guard for six years. Jim worked for the Wisconsin DOT in CADD.
Jim loved golf, baseball, cars, baking cookies, and all of his canine and feline companions over the years.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Kathy; three daughters, Michelle (Robert) Vincent, Kristen (Charlie) Browning and Jennifer Townsend; four grandchildren, Casey and Samantha Freimund and Ethan and Erin Browning; six siblings, Bob (Kathleen) Townsend, Carol (Reg) Weide, Rick (Bonnie) Townsend, Dave (Jayla) Townsend, Dan (Mer) Townsend and Gary Townsend; sister-in-law, Barbara Townsend; and Kathy Townsend’s dear aunts, Pat Middaugh and Ann Kollock. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Townsend, and Kathy’s uncle, James “Tip” Kollock.
A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the North Prairie Fireman’s Park on Sunday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the North Prairie Fireman's Park on Sunday, July 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 262-334-2776, has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements.