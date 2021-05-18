JEFFERSON
James D. Kraszka
Nov. 14, 1950 - May 12, 2021
James “Jim” D. Kraszka, age 70, of Jefferson, passed away on May 12, 2021, at Alden Estates in Jefferson surrounded by loved ones. He was born on November 14, 1950, son of Sigmund and Mary (Fettes) Kraszka in Waukesha County.
Jim attended Kettle Moraine High School in Wales. After graduating in 1968 he entered the United States Marine Corps. He served his country during the Vietnam War from 1968-1971. He also spent time stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He worked for many years as a custodian at the University of Wisconsin-Madison retiring in 2010. Jim was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan. He also enjoyed playing drums and bongo drums and was an animal lover, especially cats.
He is survived by his children, Jolena (Alex) Presti of Bayside, Leon Thomas of Racine, Joni (Steve) Lincoln of Tomah, Robin Kraszka of Deerfield; siblings William Roever of Madison, Richard Roever of Woodburn, Ore., Rose Roever of Ixonia, Dan Roever (Renee) of Delafield, Marilyn (Bob) Poeppel of Camp Verde, Ariz., Ted (Marlene) Kraszka of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Mary Jo (Dan) Igl of Jefferson; grandchildren, Steven and Virginia Lincoln; his former spouse, Judi Books of Cedarburg; his beloved cats Monty and Molly, who are in the care of his nephew Daniel Igl; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Regina “Jean” (Thomas) in 2017; and sister in-law, Jean Roever.
Services for Jim will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating, followed by military honors. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the prayer service.
Special thanks to Alden Estates and Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Rainbow Hospice or The Humane Society of Jefferson.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, 920-674-3960, is serving the family. Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence and share a memory.