James E. McMahon
March 11, 1933 - Jan. 20, 2021
James E. McMahon was born on March 11, 1933, to Clarence and Margaret McMahon in Oconomowoc.
He was the loving partner of Geri Schoepke; father of Deb (Jim Murphy) Franke and Patsy Rasmussen; grandpa to Chris (April) Franke, Jonathan (Jennifer Knopf) Franke, Josh (Shannon) Murphy, Austin Rasmussen and Nic Rasmussen; great-grandpa to Hannah, Jude, Eden, Norah, Eli, Logan, Luke, Noah and Keira; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph McMahon. He passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
He was an Army veteran having served overseas during the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Marching Band Color Guard.
He worked for Carnation Company for many years. He also worked for years at Eichstedt’s in Wales selling John Deere equipment. He was a natural born salesman and loved people.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Post 91 Oconomowoc Legion, 130 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.