WAUKESHA
James Earl McDonald
Oct. 17, 1935 - Oct. 22, 2021
James Earl “Pops” McDonald, beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend, entered into eternal life on October 22, 2021.
He is survived by wife Barbara, daughter Debra (Dave) Jones and their children Sarah (Scott) Dzioba and Charles (Jaimee) Marshman; Vicki (Andy) Szymanskyj and their son Drew (Vicki) Szymanskyj; sons Dwayne McDonald, Raymond (Sherryl) McDonald and their daughters Jessica and Leah McDonald; stepdaughter Cheryl (Jon) and sons Robert and Alex; and 12 great-grandchildren, extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Beatrice, and brothers Bobbie and Fred.
James served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Los Angeles during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Navistar after 30 years of service, and then worked at Edgewood Golf Course for 24 years.
He entered God’s hands after a short battle with cancer in his home surrounded by family and very special friends. Special thank you to the kind and compassionate care of ProHealth Care in-home nurses, especially Kristen and Sarah.
Memorial service will be at Fox River Christian Church, S46-W24130 Lawnsdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53189. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30. There will be a private interment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee, 414-384-2424, is serving the family.