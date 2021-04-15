James Fleming
On Friday, April 9, 2021, Jim Fleming, age 87, was summoned by the Great Grand Master to come home. Jim was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Riverside High School in 1951.
Jim shared his life for 70 years with his wife, Donna. They had five children, Rhonda (John Hill) Fleming-Hill, Scott (Kathryn Dennehy) Fleming, Karen (Dean Hoshizaki) Fleming, Craig (Kathy Pike) Fleming and Christine (Kehl Arnson) Fleming Arnson; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Sabine) Gage, James W. (Kindra) Fleming, William (Amy) Fleming, Scott (Alaina) Fleming, Amy (Bryce) Alderks, Dana Fleming, Ryan Fleming, Tiva Hoshizaki and Jessica Hill; 14 great-grandchildren, Liv, Ted, Edvard, Hudson, Roman, Benjamin, Emmeline, Everly, Scott, Tatum, Avery, Dylan, Gracie and Megan; and a brother-in-law, Gary (Roxane) Hanney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Beatrice Fleming; brother, David Fleming; and granddaughter, Kimberly Gage.
Jim had a full and happy life. He had worked at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 42 years, retiring as general foreman of the press room. He belonged to many Masonic organizations, presiding over different groups. His memory was spectacular and matched his speaking voice. Jim enjoyed reading, politics and playing cribbage with Donna after dinner every night.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Due to COVID, a service will not be held at this time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.