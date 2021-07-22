James G. Bence
July 14, 1960 - July 18, 2021
James “Benny” Gerald Bence, 61, entered eternal glory greeted by his risen Savior on Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was peacefully called to heavenly rest, while at home, with his loving wife by his side.
Benny was born on July 14, 1960, to Gerald and Mildred (Millie) Bence in Oconomowoc. He was adopted into God’s family through baptism and confirmed in his faith at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. He was married there to his beautiful bride, Amy, on October 18, 1986.
Benny is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Amy Bence. Father of Kyle (Caite) Bence, Jordan (Laura) Bence and Heather (Brandon) Parker. Grandfather to Leona James Bence and Wyatt Gerald Parker. Also survived by his sister Sue (Steve) James, and brother-in-law Stan Grunewald; among a multitude of other family members, he so dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Grunewald.
Benny was a lifelong Oconomowoc resident. He thoroughly enjoyed sitting down at the boardwalk conversing with family, friends and anyone walking by.
Benny was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church his entire life and enjoyed serving his Savior there in a wide variety of ways.
Benny confidently confessed and trusted that he would see his Savior upon his death. He took comfort in knowing that death was not the end but the beginning of eternal life in the presence of God. With Job, he proudly proclaimed; “I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth. 26 And after my skin has been destroyed, yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes Ñ I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!” Job 19:25-27
The funeral service will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 24. Visitation from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the funeral starting at 4 p.m.
If desired, memorials can be given to The Vine Lutheran Church (Joplin, Missouri). Benny expressed a desire to support the ministry of God through his Son (Pastor Jordan Bence); and the members of Joplin he has the privilege of serving.
Benny’s fondest memories were shared with family, friends, and loved ones; spending time with each other and living life to the fullest! He requested a celebration of life at Vino (Downtown Oconomowoc). Please join us after the service for food and refreshments; throwing him a party he would be proud of. After all, he was the best at it!
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.