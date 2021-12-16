VERNON
James H. ‘Jim’ Jacobsen
James H. “Jim” Jacobsen of the Village of Vernon was called home to the Lord on December 11, 2021 at the age of 80.
He was the loving and devoted husband of Karen (nee Obarski) Jacobsen for 58 years; loving dad of Kim (Doug) Evers, Kris (Curt) Belden and Jim (Chris) Jacobsen; and proud grandpa of Nick (Krysta), Cody, Rylee and Caitlyn. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Judy (Dick) Skroski and Cindy (Bruce) Narcisi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Frances Jacobsen, and a stepbrother George Nicholas.
Jim was a very avid car enthusiast and traveled the country to many car shows. He enjoyed going to auctions and loved cutting his grass. He will be greatly missed.
Private family services were held for Jim.
The Jacobsen family would like to thank the D.N. Greenwald Clinic, Dr. Mohammad Raza, and his staff for the loving care they provided for Jim.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.