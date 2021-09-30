James J. Boschuetz
April 9, 1929 - Sept. 26, 2021
James J. Boschuetz passed away with peace and reassurance by his Lord and Savior on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, during the Packers game. He was surrounded by his family and his caregiver as we held his hand until the surrender of his spirit to Jesus.
Dad and his wife, Irene, had the blessed gift of celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary the Friday before his passing.
Dad is survived by his wife, Irene A. (Rupnow) Boschuetz; his children Susan (William) Lincoln, James J. Boschuetz Jr., and Thomas Boschuetz; his grandchildren, Hayley (Brandon) Vrchota, Cody (McKenzie) Lincoln, Elli (John) Onopa and Tyler (Nikki) Boschuetz; one great-grandson, Levi James Boschuetz; his sister Joanne M. Barth; and two step-sons, Gary and Robert Rupnow.
Dad proudly served in the Air Force from 1951 thru 1953 in the A/30 126th Fighter Interceptor Squadron. His other accomplishments included his recognition as top Ford salesman in Wisconsin and was often celebrated in the 300/500 Club of Ford and the Top Hatter for three decades. Dad received his pilot’s license in 1963 and bought a little Cessna single engine that gave him a profound sense of freedom. He moved out to Okauchee Lake in the early ‘60s when it wasn’t cool to commute from Milwaukee, but Dad had a vision that he wanted his three children to grow up and enjoy lake living and he was resolute that we all learn how to swim at Lacy’s Beach in Okauchee. Dad was a member of the Okauchee Lions Club for three decades, often bartending at Ol’ Kauchee Daze during the Big Al and the Hi Fi’s Era. He married his wife Irene at Holy Trinity Lutheran in 1976. His favorite past times were shooting pool at Louie’s Last Round-Up, boating in his Evinrude Rogue, playing his banjo and managing his rentals. Dad was unconventional and kind of a maverick of sorts, when it came to his decision making but he never second guessed himself. His best quote to his three children was “There’s the right way, the wrong way and then there is my way.” Dad was a colorful presence in Okauchee and will be missed by many, but especially his family.
We extend our special thanks and gratitude to Volodymyr Chubatko for being the best bodyguard and caregiver anyone could ask for. In the end, Vlad was Dad’s best friend and confidante. We would also like to thank Dr. Paul O’Neill, Dr. Robert Panther and Dr. Derek Serna for outstanding care.
Rest peacefully Dad in the loving arms of your Savior; your kids will be OK.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Legion Post 91 in Oconomowoc are appreciated.
A visitation will be held for friends and family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee on Saturday, October 2. James will then be laid to rest at Summit Cemetery following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.