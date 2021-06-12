WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ E. Heida
Oct. 5, 1963 — June 7, 2021
James “Jim” E. Heida was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on Monday, June 7, 2021, at age 57.
Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Hanson). Dear father of Zach and Sarah. Brother of Claire Heida. Also survived by a niece, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Marion Heida.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 13, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., from 2:30 p.m. until the time of Mass at 4:30 p.m. Private family burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Jim was proud to have worked at UPS for 32 years. If so desired, memorials
to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or to the Waukesha County 4H are appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Home, (414) 321-7440, is serving the family. Visit online at www.heritagefuneral.com.