WAUKESHA
James (Jim) Imhoff
February 9, 1936 — July 9, 2021
James (Jim) Imhoff of Waukesha died peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 85. He was born in Carney, Michigan, on February 9, 1936, the son of Walter and Elisabeth (Cline) Imhoff.
On October 19, 1957, he married the love of his life, Ruth, and together they raised four children in Waukesha. Jim served in the U.S. Navy for four years; after the Navy he worked as a Waukesha County deputy sheriff for 24 years until his retirement in 1990. He worked many odd jobs after his retirement including 15 years with Judson & Associates.
He was a natural born storyteller and prankster. He loved to tell stories of his childhood in Carney and of his time as a deputy sheriff. Residents of the apartment complex always stopped to talk to him and listen to his stories and watch him work in his workshop.
He loved making and crafting things out of wood in his basement workshop. There wasn’t a day that you didn’t see Jim in the basement with his jeans, suspenders and a tool in his hand working on a project. He loved designing and constructing cat condos for family and friends. He could fix almost anything you brought to him whether it was a household item that wasn’t working or reconstructing a child’s chair or if you wanted him to build you a spice rack, he could do that too. He was a man of many talents.
He loved talking to the kids and taking time to show them what he was making and what tools he was using and how they worked. Jim loved his Green Bay Packers and was a stockholder. He was a kind, quiet man, humble man with a golden heart. He made sure his family was always his number one priority and he will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Zimmerman) Imhoff. He is the beloved father of Keith (Cathy) Imhoff, Jeff (Brigitte) Imhoff and Terri Imhoff; proud grandpa of Elise (Kati), Sylvia, Kimberly (Ferde), Heather and Carl; proud great-grandpa of Chloe, Tyler and Crosby; and beloved brother of Sandy Nason.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; his brother, Tom; and his sisters, Lorraine, Aleta and Patricia; and brother-in-law Chuck Nason.
A special thank you to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Muskego Campus of Fox River Christian Church, S67-W19491 Tans Drive, Muskego, WI 53150. Gathering from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Service begins at 5 p.m.
In lieu of monetary donations, please consider donating to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. Also, please wear jeans and something red, as it was Jim’s favorite color.