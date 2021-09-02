MUSKEGO
James ‘Jim’ J. Karniewski
May 11, 1948 - Aug. 22, 2021
James “Jim” J. Karniewski of Muskego passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in Milwaukee on May 11, 1948, the son of Alois and Martha (Dembski) Karniewski.
Jim worked as an electrician for many years and was a member of the IBEW Local 494 in Milwaukee. On September 15, 1990, Jim married his love Mary (Moody) Sconce. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, gardening and loved to travel, especially to Jamaica.
He will be forever missed by his wife of 30 years, Mary; his children, Keri (Dan) Addis and Zig Karniewski; his stepdaughter Jaime Hill; grandchildren, Morgan, Mitchel, Nick, Ryker, Dylan, Dalton and Dawson; four great-grandchildren; and special friend Scooby. He is further survived by his sister Margie Skudlarczyk along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Carol Wielgosz; and brother Ralph Karniewski.
A private service and burial will take place at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at Danny Haskell’s Pub & Grill, W171-S7260 Lannon Drive, Muskego, on Thursday, September 16, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.