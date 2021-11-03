WAUKESHA
James (Jim) L. Wickham
Jan. 16, 1936 - Nov. 1, 2021
James (Jim) L. Wickham of Waukesha passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born to Archie and Dorothy (Gretzinger) on January 16, 1936.
It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we say goodbye to a loving husband of the late Betty A. Wickham; a loving father of five children: the late Alan DeBlaey, Scott DeBlaey, the late Michele Duffy, Julie (Steve) Squibb, Kelly (Bob) Wickham; grandfather and great-grandfather.