WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ N. Gorecki
Nov. 22, 1932 - Jan. 10, 2021
James “Jim” N. Gorecki of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. Jim was born in Custer on November 22, 1932, the son of Jacob and Mary (nee Trzebiatowski) Gorecki.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955. On April 28, 1956, he married his beloved wife of 60 years Patricia “Pat” Sobkowiak; she preceded him in death on November 23, 2016. He retired from Teledyne Wisconsin Motors after working there for many years as a machinist. Jim was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church and the American Legion DJ Martin Post #8. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all loved being with his family and you could always count on him to be at every family event.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Curt (Barb) Gorecki of Rochester, Minn., Chris (Patricia Lynn) Gorecki of Oconomowoc and Judy (Greg) Clintsman of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of George Bacik, Lindsay (Alex) Williamson, Joshua Gorecki, Jade (Austin) Hammel, Cathy (Bruce Foltz) Gorecki, James Gorecki and Ryan Gorecki and great-grandfather of Alyssa Foltz and Seth Gorecki. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Erma Gorecki, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ervin and Dick (Bernice) and sister Trudy (George) Theoharis.
Private entombment with full military honors will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials are appreciated to the American Cancer Society Wisconsin Chapter or the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.