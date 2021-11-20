James (Jim) Wilkening
GOODYEAR, AZ
July 13, 1938 — Oct. 17, 2021
James (Jim) Wilkening, 83 of Goodyear, Arizona, passed away on October 17, 2021, following a long illness. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps following high school. Jim then worked for Harley-Davidson, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also worked in computer programming, and then in sales until his retirement. In 2001, he and his wife, Mary, moved to Arizona and made Goodyear their home. Jim loved sports and enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid card player, loved to cook, collected coins and followed the greyhound races.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His face lit up whenever they called. When his grandchildren visited, he enjoyed fishing, hiking, and walking with them. Jim also dearly loved his dog companion, Mallie.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary of 49 years; his daughters Cathi Rosenthal and Kari Dickmann; his grandchildren Tristan, Kaylen, Taylor, Hayden and Jessica.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruth Honeyager; son, Troy Wilkening; daughter Tracey Skibbe; two brothers, Richard Wilkening and Jerry Honeyager; and sonin- law, Greg Rosenthal. Jim will be greatly missed and will forever live in our hearts.
A Private Graveside service was held at Juneau City Cemetery, Juneau.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau served the family.