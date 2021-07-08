TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC
James ‘Jim’ William Krueger Sr.
James “Jim” William Krueger Sr., of the Town of Oconomowoc, passed into the caring arms of Jesus on July 3, 2021. He was 94.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Garnet (nee Mueller); four children, Jim Jr. (Laura), Dean (Mary), Lynn (Craig) Pelnar and David (Janice); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, the Rev. Kenneth Krueger. Jim was a lifelong Lutheran and served in many positions in the congregations he and Garnet joined. He and Garnet have been active members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Okauchee for over 40 years.
Jim was a terrific father; he and Garnet were loving and caring in the way they raised four kids.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 in 1944. He served for two years and was stationed on the USS Antietam (CV-36); he was a tail gunner on SB2C Helldivers. Dean joined him on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2012. Upon their late return he was greeted by many family members and a host of friends from Holy Trinity. Jim worked in purchasing for 35 years at Grede Foundries in Milwaukee and Elkhart, Ind., retiring in 1991.
Jim and Garnet bought a home on Okauchee Lake in 1977 and it quickly became the greatest grandkid magnet ever. Jim and Garnet loved entertaining and everyone in the family looked forward to summer days at “The Lake.”
Jim will be greatly missed by all his family. He was a faithful Christian, a loving husband a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a good friend. “Well done good and faithful servant.”
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc. A service will follow at 5 p.m.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to Holy Trinity or Honor Flight.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.