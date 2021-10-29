James L. ‘Jim’ Cherf
Dec. 20 1938 - Oct. 27, 2021
James L. “Jim” Cherf was born on December 20, 1938, in Antigo, the son of Joseh and Jean Cherf, and passed away on October 27, 2021, at age 82.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret for 56 years. Jim was the dear father of Mary Ann (John) Burzynski and Virginia (Stewart) Thain and was the brother of Patricia Cherf, Richard (Judy) Cherf and Peg (Tom) Tollaksen. Jim was the loving grandfather of Taylor (Carly), Hailey (Joshua), Valorie and Nicholas. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, with a funeral service at 12 noon. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove will be private.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.