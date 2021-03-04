James M. Doherty
May 1, 1945 - March 1, 2021
James M. Doherty, age 75, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021. He was born May 1, 1945, (a very snowy and cold May Day) in Oconomowoc, to parents Jim and Lorraine (Dieman) Doherty.
Jim is survived by Betty (nee Britts), his devoted wife of 51 years; his two children, Rebecca Doherty of Glendale and James Doherty of Mesa, AZ. He is further survived by his sister Patricia (Lewis) Chamoy of Mequon, his brother-in-law, James Britts of Watertown, and six nieces and nephews.
Jim was a patriot, who served his country in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967, based in New Hampshire and Okinawa. He attained the rank of sergeant. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Ñ Chapter 635 of Oconomowoc and was honored to serve the organization in many areas including vice president, color guard member, and as a participant in military funerals. Jim felt honored to be able to “give back” to those who served our country in all branches of the military.
Jim had a strong love of his hometown, having graduated from OHS with the Class of 1963. He was a member of the James Fuller Memorial Train Group at Maxim’s Depot and on most Sunday mornings you would find Jim running the train, answering questions and explaining details about how the train came to be. Jim also enjoyed an early Monday Morning Breakfast Club with former high school classmates in his retirement years.
After he retired, Jim became a shuttle driver at JX Peterbilt in Pewaukee. He was thrilled to work for JX Peterbilt and with a great bunch of guys! Before retirement, Jim was an over-the-road semi driver and drove cross country in the lower 48 states for 34 years. Jim also worked for several years during his retirement at Lorleberg’s True Value. Everywhere Jim went, he made friends easily and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Jim and Betty enjoyed travel, cruising and touring in Europe. They traveled to Hawaii and Ireland during their 50th anniversary year Ñ 2019.
Jim fought non-Hodgkins lymphoma his last six months and never lost hope that he would find a treatment that would send him into remission. When he realized that he was not going to be able to beat this disease, he stated that he had lived a great life, met many wonderful people, traveled and seen the world, and he was ready to go. Jim had a strong faith in our Lord, and knew that God’s will would be done and one day he would be reunited with those he loves.
A private family burial will take place and a celebration of life will be held in late spring or early summer when the weather is comfortable and hopefully COVID has subsided.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.