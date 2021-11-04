James Marvin Hansen
June 10, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2021
James Marvin Hansen, born into life on June 10, 1927, moved to his heavenly home on October 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Iner Hansen; his mother, Helen Bell; his stepfather, Theodore Bell; his sisters Joyce Fahlstedt and Betty Osterhaus; and his son Jeffrey Hansen.
He is survived by his wife Violet of 72 years; his daughters Cheri (Scott) Nelson, Marla (Tom) Haas, and Rhonda (Steve) Stern; his sons David (Angela) Hansen and Daniel (Dana) Hansen; his daughter-in-law Colleen Hansen; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren. He also touched the lives of many other people in his life through the expression of his faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W35181 E. Wisconsin Ave., Okauchee. Memorials to the church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.