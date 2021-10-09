James Otis Hehling
James Otis Hehling passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2 at age of 80. Devoted father of Thomas, Timothy, Patrick (Margarita) Hehling. Grandfather of Christopher (Faith), Yolotzin, Andres and Angel. Brother of Al Hehling, Sally Bell and Linda Wilson. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jim was an engineer at General Electric for 39 years, where he enjoyed working with his hands. He was a very smart, caring and friendly man who will be dearly missed by many.
Celebration will be held privately. Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.