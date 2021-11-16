James P. Loehr
Sept. 19, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2021
On November 6, 2021, God took Fr. James P. Loehr to His Heavenly Home. He was born on September 19, 1941, to Leo and Lucille (Riegert) Loehr in Fond du Lac.
Jim attended St. Michael’s Grade School in Dotyville, St. Mary’s Springs High School, St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary and later to St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he entered into the holy priesthood. His first Mass was held at St. Michael’s Parish in Dotyville on May 20, 1967.
From 1967-1969 he was pastor at Our Lady of Sorrows in Milwaukee. In 1969-1992 he served at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha as 11 years religion teacher to juniors and seniors, coaching girls’ volleyball and softball and then becoming principal for 12 years. From there he became pastor of St. Joan of Arc in Okauchee and Nashotah. During this time, he built a new church and school in Nashotah. The church dedication was on January 31, 1998, and the school dedication on August 25, 2002. From 2004-2010 Fr. Jim was pastor at St. John Neumann in Waukesha. From 2010-present, he retired, but was an invaluable presence and help at St. Catherine of Alexandria and St. Joan of Arc as senior priest and presider for Masses until he was no longer able to assist.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leo and Lucille Loehr; his brother, William “Bill” and his brother-in-law, Karlheinz Schmidt. Survivors include his sisters, Mary (Bob) Salchert, Elizabeth Schmidt, Carol (Jeff) Broecker; his sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Loehr; his aunt, Mary Jane Loehr; and countless and treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to his special angels on earth, Sharon, Joanne, Patti and Helen who have cared for him the past several years.
His priesthood was his life along with family, relatives, and friends. He enjoyed traveling, especially to his beloved countries of Ireland and Germany.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road in Nashotah, with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Dotyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fr. Loehr’s name may be made to St. Joan of Arc Parish, St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church or St. John Neuman Catholic Church.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.