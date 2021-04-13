LINWOOD, Kan.
James Ross Reddington
Aug. 8, 1957 - March 24, 2021
James Ross Reddington, 63, of Linwood, Kan., passed away March 24, 2021, at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan.
A celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at W286-S4785 Woods Road, Waukesha, WI 53189.
James was born August 8, 1957, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Edwin Ross and Marjorie (Wiltse) Reddington. He worked as a truck driver and warehouse worker, most recently working for Amazon. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Reddington, in 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Marjorie Reddington of Waukesha; three brothers, Robert Wiltse of Wales, Scott Reddington of Wayzeta, Minn., and David Reddington of Waunakee.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society in his name.
Quisenberry Funeral Home, 913-845-2740, is serving the family.