WAUKESHA
James T. ‘Jim’ Long
April 17, 1958 - Feb. 24, 2021
James T. “Jim” Long, 62 years old and a lifelong resident of Waukesha, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
He was born in Waukesha on April 17, 1958, to Gerald and Carolyn Long. He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1977. Following is his father’s and brother’s footsteps, he was a carpenter and proud member of Union Local 344. Later in life, James established Golden Key Locksmiths, which he operated for many years.
James is survived by his brothers and sister, Michael (Gina) Long of Elkhorn, Susan and James Fabian of Clarksville, Tenn., and Thomas (Lynn) Long of Vernon. James is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Katie Rush, Adam (Angela) Long, Josephine (Steve) Johnson, Bradley Farrell, Kathryn Farrell, Zachary Long, Jacob Fabian, Rachel Long and Calista Howard. He was also a great-uncle to Jameson, Theodore (Teddy), Hazel, Remington and Kora. James is also further survived by his lifelong friend John Bongiorno and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Carolyn and Gerald, and grandparents Edward and Lauretta Long and George and Carrie Key.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, on Monday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service at noon followed with a procession for burial at Prairie Home Cemetery.
