James William Hetzel
June 1, 1954 — Jan. 5, 2021
James William Hetzel, age 66, found peace on January 5, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1954, in Milwaukee, to Gordon and Delores (nee Schneider) Hetzel.
Jim worked for Briggs & Stratton for over 30 years as a technician and worked at Trace-A-Matic for 10 years before he retired. He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for 17 years at the Okauchee Fire Department. Jim loved a nice cold beer. He loved RVing, motorcycles and snowmobiling. He loved to travel with his wife. Jim was a very loving, sweet, caring person. He was always there if you needed anything. Jim will be deeply missed. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Judith; stepson Gerald Klingman Jr.; daughter Stacey (Kevin) Barr; brother David (Debbie) Hetzel; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his stepson Gregory Scott Klingman; his twin brother, Gerald Hetzel; his other brother, Gordon Hetzel; sister-in-law Nan; and niece Jenny Peters.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name can be made out to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Lakewood Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and to the wonderful people who took care of Jim at Ascension Elmbrook Hospital, Aurora Clinic-Hartland, and the St. Croix Hospice staff.
A visitation has taken place on January 10, 2021, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A service followed with Pastor Wes Werner presiding.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will take place in spring 2021.
