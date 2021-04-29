PEWAUKEE
Jane A. Castner
April 11, 1936 - April 26, 2021
Jane A. Castner of Pewaukee passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis on Monday April 26, 2021, at the age of 85. A woman of strong faith, she is now with her heavenly father and surrounded by the love of all those who preceded her in death.
Jane was born on April 11, 1936, in Greenwood, the daughter of George and Marcella (nee Schweiger) Schellinger. Jane married the love of her life, Calvin, on April 14, 1956. Calvin preceded Jane in death, passing on December 23, 2014. She was blessed with four boys and a large extended family, all given the gift of time well spent with her leading up to her final days. She lived life to the fullest, enjoying travel in her earlier days, card club, reading, and above all time with family and friends.
Jane will be deeply missed by her children Carey (Patty), Rick (Annette) and Brent (Kathy); grandchildren, Joshua (Kim), Jacob (Karin), Ross (Miriah), Reanne (Blake), Lindsay and Connor; great-grandchildren, Sloan and Selah; and siblings, Gwen, Dick (MaryAnn), Joan (Don), Gary (Mary) and Susan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin; son Jeff; and brother-in-law Duane.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 4, with visitation from 12 noon until the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Crossway Church, W156-N10041 Pilgrim Road, Germantown, WI 53022. Burial will take place privately, with immediate family, at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha on Wednesday, May 5.
Jane will always hold the dearest place in our hearts and has left this earth having accomplished all that God sent her here to do.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.