WAUKESHA
Jane A. Tyborski
Jane A. Tyborski (nee Gonring) reunited with her beloved husband of 68 years, Ronald “Ron,” while being born into eternal life on Monday, March 8, 2021, at age 89.
She was the loving mother of Laura Tyborski, Debra (Ken) Reidenbach and Melissa (Todd) Williams; proud grandma of Lisa Morrissey, Rebecca Schmidt, Ronald Schmidt, Renee (Troy) Adams, Danielle (Ryan) White, Brooke Williams and Matthew Reidenbach; and great-grandma of Savannah, Sienna, Zoe, Max, Piper and Brady. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 30, at St. William's Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. For the health and safety of all individuals, face masks and social distancing are required.
Jane loved to bake and won many blue ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair. She enjoyed listening to religious music, Tom Jones and was a member of the Schoenstatt Sister Group. She dearly loved spending time with family.
Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 414-321-7440 or visit online at www.heritagefuneral.com.