Jane (Beranek) Pease
June 5, 1947 - Feb. 1, 2021
Jane (Beranek) Pease, born June 5, 1947, to Thomas and Leora (Fuhrman) Beranek, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on February 1, 2021.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ronald; her daughters, Teri (Jon) Wirt of Eagle and Jodi (Charlie) Hayes of Winter; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Eric) Madsen of Hartland, Travis Wirt of Mankato, Minn., Kristina Wirt of Eagle, Taylor Hayes (Thomas Fuentes) of Winter and Gabriella Wirt of Eagle; two great-grandsons, Mathis Wirt and Chase Hayes; sister, Joan Linde of North Prairie; brothers, Conald (Avis) Beranek of North Prairie and Robert (Sharyl) Beranek of Fort Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jane loved to bowl, golf, gamble and play cards. She enjoyed traveling with her six girlfriends and doing birthday breakfast and she had a lot of fun with them. Jane would like to thank all of her girl friends for all the cards of encouragement.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Saturday, February 13, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie (northwest corner of highways 83 and 59).
Per CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin mask mandate, the family asks that you adhere to the social distancing and mask wearing rules that are in place.
Memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be directed to the family.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Pease family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.