Jane Frances Senkbeil
Jan. 1, 1947 - Dec. 20, 2021
Jane Frances (Nesset) Senkbeil was born to Mary Leone (Beck) Nesset and Paul Christie Nesset on January 1, 1947. She was brought to the washing of regeneration in Holy Baptism early in infancy and confirmed in her baptismal faith at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Lake City, Iowa, in May of 1961. She excelled in academic study and pursued a career in secondary education. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society at the University of South Dakota, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1969. She earned the Master of Science in English linguistics at the University of Arkansas in 1971. In graduate school she helped to record interviews of local dialect speakers which contributed to the Dictionary of American Regional English (DARE).
Jane was married to the Rev. Harold L. Senkbeil on September 5, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Bellingham, Minn. She was his devoted wife and adoring mother to their three children, Michael (1973), Katherine (1975) and Timothy (1979), ably supporting her husband’s ministries in Minnesota and Wisconsin and also serving as role model and cheerleader to many seminarians’ wives at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Ind., and hundreds of pastors’ wives during the years Hal served DOXOLOGY: The Lutheran Center for Spiritual Care and Counsel. Her enthusiasm, wry humor, and feisty good nature made an impact on all who knew and loved her.
Jane first began teaching part time at high schools in Mahnomen and Hancock, Minnesota. Having raised her children to school age, Jane started her full-time teaching career at James Madison Memorial High School in Madison, and then taught for many years in the English department at Mukwonago High School. She was delighted to instruct young people in the basics of writing and literature, introducing many of them to the great works of English prose and poetry.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Leone Nesset and brother Dr. Michael Nesset. She is survived by husband Harold “Hal” Senkbeil; their children Michael (Virginia) Senkbeil, Katherine “Kate” Lind, Timothy (Peaches) Senkbeil; grandchildren Emma Leigh, Jonah Michael, and Eleanor Jane Senkbeil and Elijah John Lind; nieces Sarah Nesset and Anne Nesset Wogen; and countless friends and fellow professionals.
Jane and Hal were blessed to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on September 5 of this year with an open house held in the driveway of their condo attended by well over 100 friends and family.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, December 28, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elm Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church, 945 N. Terrace Drive, Elm Grove, with worship at 11 a.m., the Rev. Eric Skovgaard officiating. Burial afterward at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Elm Grove Evangelical Lutheran Church or DOXOLOGY, Inc.
“I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been thus destroyed, yet in my flesh I shall see God, whom I shall see for myself, and my eyes shall behold, and not another.”
(Job 19:25-27)
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.